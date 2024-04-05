9th Delphi Economic Forum: Transforming the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean into a hub of connectivity

Special emphasis will be placed on the importance of infrastructure during this year’s forum.

Speakers will elaborate on developments that are turning the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean into a hub of connectivity – a geographical crossroads between three continents and three seas.

Among the issues to be discussed are the role of the Vertical Corridor in the security of supply of Central and South-Eastern Europe, the future of technical work in the emerging digital world, the importance of bridging the infrastructure gap and possible future financing solutions, the role of infrastructure in the transformation of tourism and industry for the next decade, but also how Public & Private Partnerships can accelerate connectivity and the relationship of geopolitics to it.

More than 1,000 personalities from 70 countries – leaders from all over the world, ministers, senior officials of the European Union and international organizations, distinguished businessmen, important representatives of the domestic and international academic community, decision makers and visionaries – will attend the 9th Delphi Economic Forum