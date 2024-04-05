New electricity price comparison tool

The Waste, Energy and Water Regulatory Authority announced the launch of the new Electricity and Natural Gas Price Comparison Tool on the website www.energycost.gr.

Consumers can now easily compare all Electricity and Natural Gas tariffs that are commercially available in the Greek market.

The main features of the new Price Comparison Tool include:

– The ability to classify tariffs based on the reduction of all charges to a single, final charge price expressed in euros per KWh.

– The provision of information about additional discounts, benefits, billing methods and contract terms for each invoice.

– The ability to compare either individual Electricity or Natural Gas tariffs or Combined products that contain both services in one offer.

– For the first time, consumers are given the possibility to select from the available list the tariff they already have, even if it is no longer commercially available, and compare it with any other commercially available tariffs they wish.

– For the first time, consumers are given the opportunity to find their invoice by scanning the QR CODE on their bill.

– Consumers can find their existing invoice by selecting the name of their invoice from the relevant list.

– The comparison of tariffs can be significantly specialized through the detailed filters available in the application.