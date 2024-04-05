Athens International Airport: Passenger figures ‘take off’

Passenger traffic at the Athens International Airport (AIA) rose 20.1% in March 2024, compared to March 2023.

More specifically the total number of passengers reached 2 million.

According to the Athens International Airport, both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded 2023 levels by 12.6% and 23.5%, respectively.

During the first three months of the year, the airport’s traffic reached 5.2 million passengers, up 16.5%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic rose 10.3% and 19.4% respectively.

Flights

The number of flights at the Athens International Airport (AIA) increased by 12.8% to 46,334 during the first three months of 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Both domestic and international flights increased by 6.5% and 17.5% compared to 2023.