Logo Image

Athens International Airport: Passenger figures ‘take off’

English

Athens International Airport: Passenger figures ‘take off’

Konstantinos Tsakalidis / SOOC

Τhe total number of passengers reached 2 million

Passenger traffic at the Athens International Airport (AIA) rose 20.1% in March 2024, compared to March 2023.

More specifically the total number of passengers reached 2 million.

According to the Athens International Airport, both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded 2023 levels by 12.6% and 23.5%, respectively.

During the first three months of the year, the airport’s traffic reached 5.2 million passengers, up 16.5%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic rose 10.3% and 19.4% respectively.

Flights

The number of flights at the Athens International Airport (AIA) increased by 12.8% to 46,334 during the first three months of 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Both domestic and international flights increased by 6.5% and 17.5% compared to 2023.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube