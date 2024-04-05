BAT Hellas: 150 new jobs in Greece with focus on innovation

The tobacco industry BAT Hellas is strengthening its presence in Greece based on cutting-edge science and technology, contributing substantially to the Greek economy and society.

In this context, the company is opening 150 jobs throughout Greece, boosting employment. As the company underlined, Greece has always been a strategic market for BAT worldwide and is a country consistently chosen for technology and innovation-oriented investments, with the most recent arrival of the glo Hyper Pro heating device in the Greek market, which is an innovative technological achievement of the Group.

BAT Hellas, a member of one of the largest international groups, pointed out that it continues to develop and support the country’s economy. In absolute numbers, its contribution to the Greek economy rose from last year to 20 million euros with the support of 20,000 employees in retail and distribution. In total, the company’s contribution to public revenues amounted to 3 billion euros. Also, the company has made available to Greek farmers approximately 30 million euros over the last years.

Regarding its strategy, the Group focuses on four main pillars, cutting-edge technology, progress, job creation and scientific innovation. These lines of action form the basis for strengthening BAT’s dynamic role in Greece, with the aim of promoting a better future for adult consumers, society and the company’s human resources. Utilizing international know-how in Research and Development and with more than 1,600 scientists and experts around the world, BAT launches innovative products of high quality and specifications. The purpose of the Group, according to the management, is to shape a Better Tomorrow, pursuing a smoke-free world, where smokers will switch to non-burning alternatives, investing in the New Categories sector and in Greece. At the same time, BAT’s initiatives in Greece focusing on technology and innovation highlight Greece’s pivotal role for BAT internationally. Greece has been selected as a regional hub for Israel, Cyprus and Malta, further cementing its strategic importance in the company’s business context.