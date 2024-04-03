Juneyao Air launches direct flight between Shanghai and Athens

“Let me express my gratitude to the government services of China and Greece, our partners and customers for their support,” said Wang Junjin, president of Juneyao Air.

He added, “with the support and substantial cooperation of all parties, Juneyao Air’s Shanghai-Athens route, which required four years of preparation, was successfully launched. This is due to the joint effort of the leaders of the two countries, China and Greece, who have continued to promote the strong development of bilateral relations, enhance the results of economic cooperation, support mutual understanding and learning, as well as create the ‘One Belt and One Road’, which provides a solid foundation of trust to carry out the Shanghai-Athens route in the long term.”

The company will operate three flights a week, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, initially. This is also the first direct flight that will connect Shanghai and Athens.

Juneyao Air became the first Chinese private airline to operate intercontinental flights from June 2019, with a daily connection between Shanghai and Helsinki. From its largest hub/base in Shanghai, the company operates 7 aircraft of this type, with 2 more aircraft expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.