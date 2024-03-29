Greece increases minimum wage to 830 euros

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Friday during a cabinet meeting an increase in the minimum wage to 830 euros per month as of April 1, 2024.

This is the fourth increase in the minimum wage since New Democracy became a government in 2019 and is expected to affect allowances and other benefits.

However, the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) said that the minimum wage does not meet the needs of the workers. It also explained that it does not ensure that a person paid the minimum wage will not fall below the poverty limit and have a decent standard of living.

Meanwhile, the union confederation has announced a nationwide strike on April 17. They have already visited 30 Greek cities and informed the workers of their rights, aiming at a large-scale and unified participation in the upcoming strike.