Noval Property in the final stretch for its listing on the Stock Market

Noval Property (a subsidiary of the Viohalco Group) is in the final stretch for its listing on the Athens Stock Exchange.

Its management said early March that its listing has been planned for the second quarter of the year, with sources adding that it will probably take place before Easter, i.e. in April.

It is noted that Noval Property has announced real estate investments totaling 340 million euros until 2030. A total of 82% of its investment program concerns properties it owns and 6 of the investments are already underway.

The fair value of Noval’s portfolio of investment properties (including finance leases) and holdings at the end of 2023 was 582.6 million euros. Last year’s rental income amounted to 29.3 million euros (up 18%) and net profit to 64.6 million (up 164%). Its internal book value stood at 427.4 million euros or 3.98 euros per share on December 31, 2023.