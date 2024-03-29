Trastor eyeing foreign real estate markets

Trastor is considering the possibility of acquisitions in neighboring countries, having recently strengthened its share capital by 75 million euros.

According to its management, Trastor focuses on acquisitions and development of commercial warehouses and office buildings based on modern specifications with bioclimatic characteristics.

More specifically, it recently completed the purchase of three newly built commercial warehouses in Aspropyrgos, Attica, and one in Mandra, Attica, which is to be renovated, with the total area of these buildings amounting to approximately 55,000 sq.m.

At the same time, the development of a commercial warehouse building in a total area of 8,500 sq.m. in Aspropyrgos Attica is in progress. The company significantly increases its footprint in the real estate category by becoming the largest owner of green certified commercial warehouses, which has been a strategic decision since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regarding the office sector, Trastor is developing a building with a total area of 9,500 sq.m. in Marousi Attica and is proceeding with the renovation of existing properties in a total area of 25,000 sq.m. with modern specifications so that they receive sustainability certifications (LEED/BREEAM).

Trastor’s investment portfolio on December 31, 2023 included 55 properties, with a fair value of 468.7 million compared to 392.3 million on December 31, 2022.