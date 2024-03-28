IPTO: Working meeting with the Administrator of Albania to strengthen cooperation

The progress of the new 400 kV overhead transmission line being built between Greece and Albania was discussed in Tirana by the administrations of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) and the Albanian Transmission System Operator OST.

As pointed out during the meeting, the technical teams of the two Administrators will work closely together to speed up its construction. In addition, the meeting examined ways to increase connectivity between the two countries, an issue that also concerns the wider Western Balkans region.

What was agreed upon?

The two Administrators agreed to set up technical groups to study how the increasing penetration of RES and the development of domestic and international interconnections create further needs to increase their capacity.

In the coming months, the technical groups will begin to develop joint studies with the aim of adopting a unified approach regarding the strengthening of existing interconnections and the creation of new ones, in the wider region.