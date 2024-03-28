IOBE: Growth prospects and major challenges for the construction industry

The dynamics of the construction sector in Greece and the strong growth prospects for the coming years are reflected in the study of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) entitled “Trends, challenges and development prospects of Construction in Greece.”

More specifically, the study documents the great growth that the construction industry has seen, with an 84% increase from 2017 to date.

At the same time, it underlines the great expectations for the further development of the sector in the coming years, boosted by the high national and European resources.

IOBE estimated that the projects under the Recovery and Resilience Fund and the resources of the NSRF 2021-2027 in combination with private investments (including investments in housing) will mobilize during the period 2024-2026 a total of resources exceeding 52 billion euros, including bank financing. Thus, investments in construction – mainly in infrastructure – are estimated to significantly increase t