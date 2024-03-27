ManpowerGroup: Closing the gender gap

A total of 45% of employers in Greece stated that they have “achieved full gender equality”, a rate of 4 percentage points higher than at the global level (41%), according to ManpowerGroup’s report on “Outlook of the World of Employment for Women in 2024”.

The industries with the largest progress

However, some industries are recording progress much higher than the average: globally 69% of employees in consumer goods and services sector report that full equality has been achieved compared to 68% of employers in the Finance and Real Estate sector and 67% of leaders in the Communications Services sector, while the corresponding percentages in the Health Care and Life Sciences and IT sectors are 67% and 66%, respectively.

Smaller than the world average progress in wage equality in Greece

On the issue of pay equity specifically, the 2024 research found that, while 52% of all companies declared their pay equity initiatives are on schedule, the other half are behind or have no initiatives set.

IT sector a leader

In Greece it is impressive that 70% of employers in the IT sector state that their equal pay initiatives are on schedule, while the corresponding percentages are as follows: φor the Energy & Utilities sector the percentage is 39%, for the Finance & Real Estate sector also at 39% and for the Transport & Supply Chain sector at 36%.