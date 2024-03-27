Logo Image

Tourism: Receipts jumped to 278.3 million euros in January

English

Tourism: Receipts jumped to 278.3 million euros in January

ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI

The balance of travel services showed a surplus of 112.6 million euros in January 2024, up from a surplus of 54.6 million euros in January 2023

Tourism made a positive start in 2024, according to the data announced by the Bank of Greece, as inbound traveller flows recorded a 16% increase in the first month of the year, pushing the corresponding receipts above 278 million euros.

A surplus of 112.6 million euros in the travel balance

The balance of travel services showed a surplus of 112.6 million euros in January 2024, up from a surplus of 54.6 million euros in January 2023.

Travel receipts climbed to 278.3 million euros, compared to 219 million euros in the corresponding month of 2023, marking a jump of 27.1%, while an increase of 0.7% was also observed in travel payments.

Average expenditure per trip up 9.7%

According to the BoG, the increase in travel receipts is due to both the 16% increase in inbound traveller flows and the average expenditure per trip, which rose by 9.7%. Net travel receipts offset 4.2% of the goods deficit and contributed 25.8% of total net services receipts.

Inbound traveller flows

The number of inbound travellers in January 2024 rose by 16.0% year-on-year to 737.3 thousand. Specifically, traveller flows through airports increased by 11.7% compared to January 2023, while traveller flows through road border-crossing points rose by 24.8%. This increase was due to higher traveller flows from both within the EU27 (up by 24.9%) and outside the EU27 (up by 8.3%). In greater detail, travellers from within the euro area rose by 21.2% to 254.7 thousand, while travellers from non-euro area EU27 countries increased by 34.4% to 112.8 thousand.

Specifically, the number of travellers from Germany rose by 8.6% to 70.2 thousand and the number of travellers from France increased by 35.4% to 42.6 thousand. Turning to non-EU27 countries, the number of travellers from the United Kingdom dropped by 39.2% to 36.2 thousand, while travellers from the United States increased by 260.2% to 54.6 thousand. No travellers were recorded from Russia.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube