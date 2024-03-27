SQLearn: Digital tool for ship control inspection

An innovative digital tool that integrates all the popular ship control inspection questionnaires was developed by the Greek company SQLearn.

The compliance of shipping companies, but also of each ship and their crew separately, with the constantly tightening regulations that govern modern global shipping, is a top priority both for the legal and safe operation, as well as for the development perspective of each of their activities.

Vetting inspections are now part of the daily life of companies and their crews, since they are the basic tool for assessing the safety and suitability of each ship for purposes such as transporting a specific type of cargo or operating in a specific area, and so the good result qualifies for collaborations.

According to SQLearn, a critical element for a successful inspection is the readiness and responsiveness of the crew to the process.

“Something that ensures Vetti, an innovative solution from SQLearn, specialized in providing online training services in the shipping sector. It is an innovative software that integrates all popular control inspection questionnaires such as Rightship’s RISQ, OCIMF’s SIRE 2.0, VIQ and TMSA frames, while also giving the ability to create custom questionnaires, allowing the crew to conduct a virtual inspection of the ship and thus have a detailed picture of its condition, identify potential deficiencies and better prepare for actual inspections.”

Vetti “is designed to not only enhance compliance and safety, but also ensure continuous improvement and readiness of crews.”