ThessINTEC: Israeli investments of 200 million euros

Israeli investments in the 4th generation ThessINTEC Technology Park in eastern Thessaloniki are expected to reach 200 million euros, through the Memorandum of Cooperation signed by the park’s developer with Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).

The President and CEO of ThessINTEC S.A., Nikos Efthimiadis, announced that the first phase of the projects has begun and 70% of the projects (including the first phase) will have been completed by the end of 2025 while 1,500 people will work at ThessINTEC by the end of June 2026. The aforementioned cooperation memorandum with KIT, Efthimiadis said, demonstrates the dynamics and perspective of ThessINTEC.

Memorandum of Cooperation

The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed by Efthymiadis and the Vice-President of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Thomas Hirth.