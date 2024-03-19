Celestyal adds new cruises to its 2025 schedule due to increased demand

Celestyal Cruises has renewed its 2025 cruise schedule due to high demand.

More specifically, it added two new cruises last January, while another cruise ship is expected to make its first voyage on November 9, 2024.

Due to extremely high demand and positive passenger response, Celestyal will add 5 additional departures to its 2025 schedule, while also offering new options for three- and four-day Arabian Gulf cruises.

Mediterranean

Two additional 7-night cruises are launched departing and returning from Athens and approaching Cephalonia, Dubrovnik (Croatia), Kotor (Montenegro), Bari (Italy), Corfu and Katakolo. Available departures on March 22 and March 29, 2025 with prices starting from 559 euros per person.

The new cruises add to the 8 existing 7-night cruises departing and returning Athens between April and October 2025 and the 3 existing 7-night cruises in July and August 2025, which also include calls in Venice (Italy).

Arabian Gulf

Three additional 7-night cruises departing and returning from Doha (Qatar) and calling at Bahrain (UAE), Dubai (UAE), Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island (UAE) and Abu Dhabi (UAE) have been scheduled. Departures available on February 15, 22 and March 1, 2025, with prices starting from 529 euros per person.

The new cruises are added to the 14 existing 7-night Doha-bound cruises already announced and available from November 2024 to December 2025, as well as two special variants from Doha to Abu Dhabi and from Abu Dhabi to Doha available from November to December 2024.