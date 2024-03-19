The Elefsis Shipyards set the bar high

ONEX group and Elefsis Shipyards are about to sign contracts for the construction of up to three coastal vessels by the end of 2024, according to sources.

Having already agreed with Attica for the construction of the first new vessel of the coastal shipping industry after 17 years – the signatures are expected by the end of May – ONEX is focusing, according to information from the shipping market, on two more agreements.

The signing of a second contract with Attica in 2024, as well as claiming a shipbuilding contract with a shipping company whose headquarters are not in Europe.

In a meeting held with journalists, the president and managing director of the ONEX group, Panos Xenokostas, revealed that the Elefsis Shipyards will sign a contract with Attica by the end of May, while at the same time they are also claiming the contract for the reconstruction of the four MEKO frigates of the Greek Navy while being in discussions with a foreign, non-European company for the construction of passenger – ferry ships.

The agreement with Attica concerns the construction of a passenger ferry ship, 100 meters long, which will be dual fuel with methanol.

Xenokostas announced that at the Elefsis Shipyard facilities, two 28-meter tugboats will be built at the same time on behalf of a Greek company, underlining that it is in discussions with the Towing Association and its president, Pavlos Xiradakis.

He also underlined that the group, after the international tender it won for the repair of two coastal ferries from Algeria, with rival shipyards from Southern Europe and Turkey, is claiming yet another international collaboration, for the construction of another passenger ferry, from a company based outside Europe.

Finally, he pointed out that ONEX has submitted a bid for the reconstruction of the four MEKOs that the Greek Navy wants to run. In fact, he underlined that “for the upgrade of the four MEKOs, we have given a very competitive offer.”