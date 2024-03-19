Greek shipowners play leading role in dry bulk market

Greek shipowners are playing a leading role in transporting dry bulk cargo, seeking “smart” deals, despite the particularly high values of the assets.

Data collected by “Naftemporiki” from shipping brokers show that in the last 12 months the “Greeks” have strengthened their fleets with 187 bulk carriers, occupying the first place, while the Chinese ranking second having purchased 116 ships.

One of the most active shipping groups in dry cargo is Brave Maritime Corp., which acquired two supramaxes, Melia 1 (capacity 55,612 dwt and built in 2011) and Aulac Vanguard (capacity 55,848 dwt and built in 2012) in the last month. The former has already been renamed, according to the Equasis database, to Supra Duke.

New entry

At the same time, the Vernikos family has returned after years in the bulk carrier industry.

The company signed on March 11 an agreement for the purchase of its first vessel, a handysize bulker (36,100 dwt capacity and 13 years old), which will be delivered between April and May of this year.

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, the company is considering to buy additional vessels of the same type.