Ports: Total passenger traffic in Greek ports up 2.6%

The total passenger traffic in Greek ports rose 2.6% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

At the corresponding comparison of the third quarter of 2022 with the third quarter of 2021 an increase of 19.2% was recorded.

The total movements of goods in Greek ports showed no change in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the third quarter of 2022, while at the corresponding comparison of the third quarter of 2022 with the third quarter of 2021 a decrease by 3.1% was recorded.