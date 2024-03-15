ONEX-Attica: The signature for the first newbuild after 17 years at the end of May

The Elefsis shipyards will start operating as of May, while at the same time they are claiming the contract for the reconstruction of the four frigates MEKO of the Hellenic Navy. The company is also in discussions with a foreign, non-European company for the construction of passenger – ferry ships.

As the managing director of ONEX Panos Xenokostas revealed in a meeting with journalists, an agreement will be signed with the Attica Group by the end of May for the construction of a passenger ferry, 100 meters long, which will be duel fueled with methanol. This ship will be based on the model of blue star ferries but with a new design.

Xenokostas announced that two 28-meter tugboats will also be built at the Elefsis shipyards’ facilities on behalf of a Greek company.

Finally, he pointed out that ONEX has submitted a bid for the reconstruction of the four frigates of the Hellenic Navy.

“For the upgrade of the four frigates, we have given a very competitive offer to the German company that built them, and we expect, like the Skaramangas Shipyards, that the Navy will call us, which also has the last word.”

He clarified that “it is a given that we have the ability to do it. We will be very happy even if we don’t get the program and the Skaramangas shipyards get it. It is a given that both we and Skaramangas have the competence to undertake the upgrade project. We are not competing with the Greek shipyards.”

“The relationship with the Skaramangas shipyards, I clearly tell you, is excellent and complementary and nothing and no one can disrupt it. We are open to working with Skaramangas for MEKOs,” he added.

The four MEKOs are between 25 and 31 years old, and once their upgrade is completed they will extend their operational life for at least 15 to 20 years.

The 1-billion-euro deal

As part of the ONEX group’s agreement with Attica totaling 1 billion euros, the Elefsis shipyards will build the first new ship for the Greek shipping company, after almost 20 years. “The cooperation memorandum with Attica Group is working very well and I believe that we will have signed the contract for the construction of a new ship by the end of May, for the first time in Greek shipyards after 17 years. It will be 100 meters long and have dual fuel capability, probably methanol.”