Olympia Group acquires 53% of Entersoft; its stock soars 6%

Olympia Group proceeded with the shareholders of Entersoft SA, who represent 53% of the company’s share capital, in a binding agreement for the acquisition of their shares, either on a bilateral basis or in the context of a voluntary auction.

The agreed price was set at 8 euros per share. In addition to the agreement to acquire 53% of Entersoft’s shares, the investors hold an additional 4.69% of Entersoft’s shares from previous acquisitions.

According to the announcement, Entersoft belongs to the successful ecosystem of technology companies in Greece with a strong position in the business software and service provision industry. Entersoft has progressed significantly with a qualitatively expanded customer base and partner network, as well as excellent software technology solutions that meet the needs of medium and large-sized enterprises.

“In a market that is transforming and developing rapidly, the business software and services sector is presenting significant growth opportunities. Investors give a ‘vote’ of confidence in the ability of the management team, employees and partners of Entersoft to continue and further accelerate its development, both in Greece and abroad,” it is pointed out.

Meanwhile, the company’s stock has recorded a rally of over 6% on Monday.