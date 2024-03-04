Japan, China and Greece remain leaders in global shipping in terms of fleet value

According to the annual list of the world’s top ten fleets presented by VesselValues, Veson Nautical, Japan ranks first with a fleet value of 206.3 billion US dollars in assets, China second with a current value of 204 billion US dollars and Greece ranks third place with a fleet worth 169 billion US dollars.

The Greek tanker fleet has the highest value at 69.5 billion US dollars, surpassing China at 22.1 billion, which however owns more tankers. Greece is also the owner of the second largest LNG fleet, with 143 vessels and a fleet value of 31.1 billion US dollars.

Japan, which ranks first, has made significant investments in the tanker sector with the addition of nearly 100 vessels to the fleet, increasing the total value by around 15.5%.

In the specialized LNG and LPG carrier segments, Japan’s fleets are worth 37.8 billion dollars and 13.4 billion dollars, confirming its dominance with 202 LNG carriers and 344 LPG carriers.

In addition, Japan leads the vehicle carrier market with 334 vessels, with a total value of 22.9 billion dollars.

China maintains its significant role with the largest fleet, counting 6,084 ships with a total value of 204 billion dollars.

China also owns the largest number of tankers and containers. The tanker fleet consists of 1,576 vessels with a total value of 47.4 billion and the container fleet of 1,011 vessels with a value of 42.6 billion.

The United States remains a major player, maintaining fourth place with a total fleet value of 99.9 billion, driven by its leadership in the 49-billion-dollar cruise sector.

The two leading cruise lines, Carnival and Royal Caribbean, are based in the US.

Despite the fleet value declining by a total of 4.7 billion dollars since the last report, the US maintains its dominance in the cruise industry.

The US also has the largest fleet by value at 2.5 billion US dollars.

Singapore and South Korea follow in fifth and sixth place respectively. The value of Singapore’s fleet reaches approximately 85.7 billion.