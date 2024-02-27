Price reductions of up to 15% in important product categories as of March 1

From Friday March 1, when the package of measures to deal with soaring prices will be implemented in its entirety, consumers will see prices fall by up to 15% in important product categories, Development Minister, Kostas Skrekas, said in an interview with ERT TV.

The reductions concern categories such as house cleaners, personal hygiene products, baby diapers, but also a series of consumer goods which are basic for household living.

Regarding the baby formula, Skrekas noted that the price will approach the European average after March 1.

Price reductions will be announced.

Skrekas announced that the reductions in the prices of baby formula and in other categories of products will be made public, so that the consumer can see what the price of these products was before the implementation of the measures and after the implementation of the measures.

25,000 inspections – 12 million euros in fines

“We all recognise that the foremost issue that Greek families have to contend with are the high supermarket prices and, for this reason, the main priority of the government is to tackle this big problem,” the minister said, adding that 25,000 inspections have been carried out and more than 12 million fines have been imposed for unfair profiteering.

“We believe that the measures taken so far, combined with the measures that go into effect from March 1, will lead to a gradual de-escalation of inflation,” the minister noted.