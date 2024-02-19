Stock market activity and latest trends

Piraeus Bank: The share continues to outperform compared to the rest of the banking sector and the General Index. Since the beginning of the year, Piraeus has risen more than 23%, bringing the listed company’s capitalization close to 5 billion euros. The high interest in the 27% of the outstanding common shares held by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) plays a key role in the re-rating of the share.



The 22nd bond: The public offering for Intralot’s bond will start on Wednesday, February 21, with its management expecting to raise up to 130 million euros. The process will last until Friday. The new bonds will then be admitted to trading on the Athens Stock Exchange. It is the 22nd traded corporate bond in the Greek market.



D-Day: The image of OTE is slightly improved, with the stock completing three consecutive upward sessions and approaching 13.5 euros – for the first time since November 30, 2023. On Thursday, it is the Group’s D-Day, as the financial figures for 2023 will be published along with the management’s proposal for this year’s dividend.



Performance Technologies: With profits of 15%, Performance Technologies continues its upward trend ahead of its listing on the main market of the Athens stock exchange. The share is close to 5.5 euros, with the average daily turnover in the alternative market (ENA) approaching 125,000 euros. The transition will take place without a capital increase, given that the company already has the required dispersion.