Posidonia 2024: Greek Shipping at the center of this year’s event

Posidonia 2024 will host more than 2,000 exhibitors and 40,000 participants at the Metropolitan Expo Center in Athens, from June 3 to June 7, in a critical year where issues of safety and sustainability are of even greater interest to the international shipping community as the industry has to manage a complex environment of ongoing geopolitical conflict and the simultaneous introduction of new environmental regulations in shipping.

The fair is considered critical for global shipping as it promotes the dialogue that will address the challenges and shape the future of maritime trade. The continuous evolution of the industry, as well as of the fair, are reflected in the approximately 45 new exhibitors that will participate in this year’s Posidonia, who represent both software and hardware products, as well as government agencies from around the world.

Theodoros Vokos, managing director of Posidonia Exhibitions SA, said: “The timing of this year’s Posidonia is ideal, as during this period many parameters affecting shipping must be discussed, and new initiatives undertaken. Significant geopolitical challenges have occurred over the past two years, with new crises erupting around the world and shipping being called upon to adapt to new data and demands every six months. The wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the temporary closure of the Red Sea passage, restrictions on the Panama Canal and other developments have affected the planning and operation of the entire shipping industry.”

“In addition to all of the above, new environmental regulations and the industry’s drive to meet sustainability requirements have been the catalyst for the latest developments in the industry. This year’s Posidonia will showcase new technologies and discuss alternative fuel options as shipping rushes to meet environmental targets for 2030 and 2050. A fruitful dialogue will be held and the conditions will be created that will enable shipping to achieve all its sustainability goals within the schedules that have been set.”

The decarbonization of shipping and ways to achieve this will be at the center of the discussions. Route optimization and weather prediction software, rotor sails that harness the power of the wind, advanced hull coating systems and air lubrication that reduce drag and therefore fuel consumption, solar panels on ships, engines that operate on alternative fuels or adapted to slow steaming and many other developments will stand out and be highlighted in Posidonia 2024.