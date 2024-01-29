SEV: How do Greek businesses see the future?

Moderate optimism among Greek businesses was recorded in the annual survey held by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), with market representatives asking for the acceleration of reforms in order to put an end to the distortions of the business environment.



According to the main findings of this year’s survey, as presented by the General Director of SEV, Dr. Giorgos Xirogiannis, economy and business are on the path of improvement. More specifically, 53% of businesses consider that their financial situation today is good, while the percentage of businesses that consider the country’s financial situation to be good stands at 28% (the highest performance since 2017). It is noted that this is the first time that the positive assessments for the course of the country/economy exceed the negative ones (28% versus 23%).

1 in 2 businesses increased their turnover

According to the survey, one in two businesses increased their turnover in 2023 (the highest percentage of the period 2017-2023) and the same is estimated for 2024.

Regarding the reasons for the increase in turnover, 52.1% of the companies answer that this is due to the “increase in demand for their industry” and 33.3% to the “new strategic partnerships.”

The distortions and what needs to change

Businesses consider that improvements in the business environment remain necessary. In detail, in terms of the required improvements for the country: 67% of businesses want more transparency and tackling corruption, 67% greater tax competitiveness, 54% modern functioning of public administration, 52% tax competitiveness, and 52% effective functioning of institutions. Among the necessary improvements for businesses, 64% mentioned the stable tax framework, 54% competitive energy costs, 44% faster administration of justice, and 40% financial tools & investment incentives.

Papalexopoulos: Greece an islet of stability

“A leap forward is feasible and will benefit all of us. It is up to us, but demands determination and cooperation,” said SEV chairman, Dimitris Papalexopoulos.



He also noted that Greece is an islet of stability and good prospects: “The prospect for the next 3-4 years is good,” he said, adding that “we must accelerate the reforms.”



“The annual survey,” he said, “is showing progress and limited optimism. It also highlights the need for the acceleration of reforms by enterprises and public administration. Enterprises are aware of the need for self-improvement. At the same time, it stresses the need for boldness in issues such as tax evasion, accelerating the delivery of justice, cutting down on bureaucracy, reducing energy costs, lowering taxation and, above all, improving skills.”