Eurobank: Among the world’s top banks for its ESG practices

Eurobank achieved the international ESG Regional Top-Rated distinction for the second consecutive year and has been included in the Morningstar Sustainalytics’ 2024 Top-Rated ESG Companies List, compiled by Morningstar Sustainalytics.

The important distinctions by Morningstar Sustainalytics, the international provider of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) research, data and ratings to institutional investors and companies, part of Morningstar, is a strong demonstration of Eurobank’s commitment to ESG practices and ranks it among the best performing banks globally.

A total of 1,031 banks from around the world participated in the assessment and, after a month-long process, Eurobank achieved an overall score of 10.6 / low risk in this index, recording a significant improvement in several individual parameters that ranked it 45th, an excellent distinction in the banking sector category. This remarkable recognition was based on an assessment of the Bank’s performance and management practices across a wide range of ESG impacts including Human Capital, Data Protection and Security, Business Ethics, Corporate Governance, Product Governance, and Integration of ESG criteria into financial activities.

Eurobank actively participates in internationally renowned ESG assessments to highlight the continuous improvement in its environmental, social and governance performance, the upgrade of the relevant disclosures and further enhance investor confidence in its practices.