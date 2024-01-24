New collaboration between FAMAR and Lavipharm for the production of pharmaceutical products

FAMAR and Lavipharm, two companies with a dynamic presence in the pharmaceutical sector, have announced their collaboration, which confirms their strong growth footprint.

The new collaboration concerns the production by FAMAR of the two pharmaceutical products that Lavipharm recently added to its portfolio. In particular, FAMAR will undertake, as an exclusive provider, the production of the analgesic pharmaceutical products Lonarid N and Lonalgal of Lavipharm.

According to the announcement, the collaboration between FAMAR and Lavipharm is an important development for the domestic pharmaceutical industry, as it strengthens the competitiveness of Greek pharmaceutical companies, increases the availability and access to high-quality pharmaceutical products, ensuring their reliable and efficient production, thereby contributing to the improvement of the patients’ quality of life.

Nikolaos Papapolitis, chairman of the board of FAMAR, said: “The choice of FAMAR to manufacture products of the Lavipharm portfolio is a recognition of our aim to provide the most innovative products and services that contribute to improving the quality of life of patients and confirms our commitment to continue to be the most reliable and dynamic partners.”