GREGY Project: Egyptian President meets with Copelouzos Group

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was briefed about the progress of the “GREGY Project” concerning the electrical interconnection of Egypt with Europe, during his meeting with the president of the Greek Copelouzos Group, Dimitrios Copelouzos, in Egypt in the presence of the Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Dr. Mohamed Shaker, and senior executives of the company.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency, El-Sisi was briefed on the progress of the ‘GREGY Project’ connecting the power grids of Egypt and Europe through Greece, especially on the successful inclusion of the project in the initial list of EU Projects of Common Interest (PCIs), which speeds up permit procedures and funding.

El-Sisi was also presented with an overview of the Group’s plans for the production of renewable energy in Egypt, particularly the joint efforts to implement a project for wind and solar energy of 9.5 GW capacity, that will support significantly the Egyptian economy and contribute significantly to Egyptian and European efforts for transition to clean energy, the statement said.

President El-Sisi asked to accelerate the joint cooperation efforts between the two sides so that the proposed projects can be completed as soon as possible. He also stressed the need to streamline processes and eliminate any obstacles that may arise during the implementation of the project. The President confirmed Egypt’s intention to play a leading role in the international transition to clean energy, which will benefit Egypt both economically and environmentally. He also praised the persistent cooperation between Egypt and Greece in all fields, which demonstrates the strong relations that the two countries share.