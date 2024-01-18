Spitogatos: Real estate prices on an upward trajectory

Property prices for rent and sale rose across the country at the end of 2023, according to a research by Spitogatos Insights based on the Spitogatos Price Index (SPI).

More specifically, according to Spitogatos, the real estate website in Greece with over 3 million monthly visitors who view more than 100 million pages per month, in the fourth quarter of 2023 the average price for residential rentals nationwide showed an increase of 8.8%, while the average price of residential sales rose 11.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Sales and rental prices of residential properties across Greece increased by approximately 1% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

The most expensive areas for sale and rent

The southern and northern suburbs of Attica, as well as the Cyclades, are among the most expensive areas of Greece to buy and rent homes in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the southern suburbs recording the highest average asking price of a home nationwide.

Among the most expensive areas to buy a home is the municipality of Thessaloniki, while prices also rose in the Ionian Islands, where the average asking price of houses often exceeds €2,000/sq.m..

In terms of renting, among the most expensive areas of Greece is the center of Athens, but also Halkidiki.

Piraeus and its suburbs are high in the ranking of Attica regions that showed the largest increases in average prices of residential sales during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.