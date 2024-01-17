Mitsotakis departs for Davos: His contacts and the agenda

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum. According to government sources, Mitsotakis is expected to stress that Greece emerges as a force of credibility and pillar of stability in Europe and the wider region at a time characterised by conflicts, uncertainty, multi-crises and new geopolitical realities in the wider region.

The restoration of trust will dominate the event in a year with many crucial elections ahead, including the European elections in June and the presidential polls in the United States next autumn.

Meetings with business officials

On Thursday and Friday the prime minister will have meetings with leading business officials, such as senior executives of large companies active in the technology and energy sectors, who are expressing interest in the investment opportunities presented in Greece.

According to government sources, the prime minister will present the prospects of the Greek economy and the goals of the new four-year government after the acquisition of an investment-grade rating and growth rates that exceed the EU average.

Mitsotakis will also meet with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and will participate in public discussions on Greece’s position in Europe and in the world, on the goals of the European Union’s energy transformation and the country’s role as a pillar of stability and security.

Among other things, on Thursday the prime minister will participate in a panel discussing the EU Green Deal, in which the executive vice-president of the European Commission, Maroš Šefčovič, will also take part.