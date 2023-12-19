Melina Travlos: The global energy transition is inextricably linked to shipping

The Union of Greek Shipowners participated in the summit organized by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai, in the context of COP28. The Summit was attended by over 300 shipping and energy leaders as well as government officials from 30 countries.

At the start of the proceedings of the summit, the president of the Union, Melina Travlos, presented the situation in global shipping and the challenges towards the energy transition.

“The global energy transition is inextricably linked to shipping”

The president of the Union sent the message of the international shipping community in every direction about the decarbonization of the sector. A message which – as she emphasized – concerns the imperative need for cooperation and coordination of all the involved parties of the shipping chain in order to achieve the goals of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the international maritime legislator. She stressed the need for a specific approach from governments, regulatory authorities and stakeholders. The president of the Union of Greek Shipowners addressed a public invitation to the governments of the states for active and effective support of the ambitious work of the IMO, so that there is a convergence of all points of view towards the common goal.

“Time passes, with great challenges remaining and new ones emerging,” she said and added “if we manage to work together to achieve our common goals, the reward will be greater than ‘green’ shipping, because it will concern the green transition of all industries.”

“We cannot even discuss, let alone achieve, a global energy transition without shipping and its role as a catalyst in every aspect of socio-economic change and progress. So today, here at the Museum of the Future, starting from this solid foundation that we have built, I invite all of us to work together more closely than ever, for this future. The future of shipping. The future of our world. Shipping has always led developments. It has contributed to global change with determination and vision. Now, we are called to inspire and lead, once again. Shipping has always built bridges to growth and prosperity. This is our purpose, our task and our commitment to the world,” she underlined.