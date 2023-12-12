Sarantis Group: Ratification of the deal with Stella Pack

Sarantis Group said in an announcement on Tuesday that the acquisition of the Polish company of consumer products for household use under the brand name STELLA PACK S.A. from the Group’s 100% subsidiary in Poland, Sarantis Polska S.A., received the relevant approval from the competent Polish Competition Authorities.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by January 2024.

In the announcement it is noted that “the acquisition of STELLA PACK strengthens the leadership position of the Sarantis Group in the Polish market by contributing to the further enrichment of an already strong product portfolio, while it is expected to give impetus to the further development of the category of household consumer products, strengthening the geographical footprint of the Group in the region where it operates.

Stella Pack is a leader in the production and distribution of household goods, with 25 years of successful presence, while actively contributing to the circular economy, working only with recycled plastic to produce the plastic bag and having a waste separation line that manufactures its own recycled plastic in-house fully covering its production needs.”