Seanergy Maritime: ‘Green’ upgrade actions

Seanergy Maritime Holdings is on a course of sustainable development, which in its 2022 ESG report pointed out that it has expanded its portfolio of loans related to sustainability, concluding a second similar loan with a European bank.

Seanergy underlined that it is one of the few Greek shipping companies certified as a “Great Place to Work” for 2022.

“Our strategic partnerships with our customers facilitated new innovative projects, with the aim of improving the energy efficiency of our ships,” the president and CEO of the Nasdaq-listed company, Stamatis Tsantanis, said in his comment.

“This has resulted in tangible progress in the direction of addressing the urgent challenges facing our industry,” Tsantanis noted and added:

“Energy saving devices have been installed on three additional vessels, ballast treatment systems have been installed across the fleet, while we continue to try alternative fuels such as biofuels in collaboration with our main charter partners, manufacturers and classifiers.”

He underlined that the company’s commitment to the renewal of the fleet is evident through the acquisition of two modern Japanese Capesize bulkers, following the sale of three older Capesize vessels.