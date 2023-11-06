PPC-Kotsovolos: Changing the landscape in the electronics market

After the official announcement of the final agreement between PPC and Kotsovolos, amounting to 200 million euros, a new landscape is formed in electrical and electronics market both those directly involved in the deal, PPC-Kotsovolos, as well as the rest of the competition, retailers but also energy providers and of course consumers.

As for PPC, it is taking another big step towards its transformation into a clean energy leader in Southeast Europe and at the same time into an integrated provider of energy services with a customer-centric orientation.

Immediately after the finalization of the big deal of 1.2 billion euros for the acquisition of Enel Romania (which serves the first objective), the company acquired the network of Kotsovolos which promotes its second objective.

This is an agreement of a strategic nature, in the framework to acquire a physical and electronic sales network, through one of the most recognizable brands, with great potential for developing cross sales.

What is changing in retail?

The electrical and electronics retail sector has many difficulties in terms of profit margins and financing, but also interesting challenges and opportunities arising from the synergies in the changing environment of electrical and electronics retail and energy.

PPC’s consolidation of power resulting from the acquisition of Kotsovolos along with its leading role in the energy sector changes the balances between the retailers in the sector, as well as the energy providers.

On the one hand, they will seek to remind their presence in the market through a targeted commercial policy, taking advantage of Kotsovolos’ adaptation period to the new ownership regime and PPC to its new retail profile, but on the other hand, they will have to prepare for the future, when the two strong players will have found their common footing.

Great advantages

The electrical and electronics industry is entering a new era in which:

– energy services, electrical and electronic products as well as related services can form a single triptych under the umbrella of a single group.

– the range of products offered also includes energy items, such as photovoltaics, heat pumps, private chargers for e-mobility, as well as the corresponding services of the smart home, smart electrical panels and services for e-mobility.

– on the consumer side, a new reference point of two strong and universally recognizable brands, Kotsovolos and PPC, is created for the purchase of products, energy services and support.

In addition to its own network, PPC gains a presence in 95 points throughout Greece, which are also the Kotsovolos stores, and the fully informed customer base of both sides.

All this, of course, in a volatile economic environment, due to international developments but also the peculiarities of the domestic economy, as well as the financial difficulties of consumers, which make it difficult to take advantage of the opportunities brought by the energy transition.