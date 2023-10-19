Greece sets up High Level Advisory Committee for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

A High Level Advisory Committee for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being established by decision of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“The Committee will provide evidence-backed advice and proposals on how Greece can take advantage of the multiple possibilities and opportunities arising from the use of IT, but also how it can implement a coherent framework of protection against potential challenges and adjustments, inequalities and the dangers involved,” according to a statement.

More specifically, the government pointed out that the Committee will make policy recommendations and outline guidelines for the long-term planning of a national strategy for IT, focusing on the fields of importance for Greece: economy and society, improving productivity, increasing innovation, strengthening infrastructure, managing the effects of the climate crisis, supporting human resources and social cohesion, creating quality jobs, defending national digital sovereignty and improving the operation of the State.

In addition, the Committee will aim to identify areas where Greece has a competitive advantage and can be at the forefront of the international dialogue on the use of IT and suggest ways to creatively combine the application of ethical and regulatory rules with the promotion of innovation, from the public and from the private sector and will provide national positions to the European debate on the IT regulatory framework. Finally, it will register the dynamic trends and explore the future prospects of the technology.