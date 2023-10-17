Lavinia Bulk fleet is being reinforced

Lavinia Bulk has ordered six new kamsarmax dry bulk carriers, which are expected to be delivered in 2025 and early 2026.

According to industry sources, the vessels ordered by Lavinia Bulk will run on conventional fuels and scrubbers and will be built in two Chinese shipyards. Two of the six vessels will be built by Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry’s Yangzhou shipyard and the remaining four by Qingdao Yangfan Shipbuilding.

The new 82,000 dwt kamsarmaxes have an estimated price of around $35 million each.

Sea Traders also ordered eight bulkers, 85,000 dwt, from Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding at $35 million each one, as well as a total of 22 kamsarmax in China this year.

The difference in prices

The Lavinia order appears to confirm the wide price gap between conventionally fueled dry bulk carriers and recent kamsarmax methanol dual-fuel orders in China.

Two US-listed companies, Safe Bulkers and Diana Shipping, have both ordered alternative fuel vessels from Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding. Methanol dual-fuel vessels were priced at around $45-$46 million per unit.

The fleet managed by Laskaridis includes 55 bulkers in the water, as well as 25 reefer ships and 13 chemical tankers.

More bulkers

Most Greek shipowners are now turning to shipyards to replace older tonnage and build efficient fleets that will meet the increased regulatory environmental requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

According to recent data presented by “Naftemporiki” from shipping brokerage sources and international data platforms, Greek shipowners ordered a total of 71 bulk carriers in 2023.

In 2022, the “Greeks” had ordered only 27 bulkers. In other words, this year’s deals have more than doubled, registering an annual increase of almost 163%.