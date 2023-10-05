The green fleet of the Angelicoussis Group

The “green” investments of the Maria Angelicoussis Group are yielding tangible results and this is confirmed by the recent acquisition of four modern VLCCs by Maran Tankers.

The vessels emit 42% less carbon dioxide than an equivalent 10-year-old VLCC, which, according to the company, makes them the most environmentally friendly tankers in the world.

Maran Dione and the other ships (Antonis I. Angelicoussis, Maria A. Angelicoussis and Maran Danae), thanks to their hull and propeller design and their ability to consume LNG fuel, have become the most efficient and anti-pollution ships in the world. The four tankers were ordered by the company in February 2021.

Maran Tankers Management CEO Mark Pearson stated: “The delivery of the first four dual-fuel LNG VLCCs and two dual-fuel LNG bulk carriers this year marks a milestone in the company’s decarbonisation strategy.”

He also pointed out that the company has ordered eight Suezmax dual-fuel LNG tankers and said Maran reiterates its commitment to LNG as “the best low-carbon marine fuel available.”

The Angelicoussis Group has an ambitious fleet renewal program with a focus on decarbonisation, having taken delivery of the first four dual-fuel VLCCs and the first two dual-fuel capesizes this year.

It has also placed orders for eight Suezmax dual fuel tankers with delivery from 2026 onwards.

The group has a fleet of 54 tankers, 44 bulk carriers and 44 LNG carriers. It also has 14 LNG carriers under construction (two with options), as well as eight Suezmax tankers, of which four are with options.