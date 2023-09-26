Retail commerce enterprises’ turnover rose 12.3% in July

Retail commerce enterprises’ turnover grew 12.3% in July totaling 3.94 billion euros compared to 3.51 billion euros in July 2022, and rose 5.5% in comparison with June 2023, when the respective turnover was 3.74 billion euros, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

More specifically, the biggest percentage increase in turnover was recorded by enterprises in the tobacco sector (47.7%) and audio/video sector (45.4%), while enterprises in the fuel sector recorded an 11.5% decline in turnover and retail sales of watches and jewellery in specialised stores decreased 0.4%.

Among the country’s regions, Central Macedonia recorded the biggest percentage increase in turnover (12.7%), followed by Attica (12.6%).