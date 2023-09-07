Three dead, three missing as torrential rains hit Greece

Three people have lost their lives and three more have been reported missing as the storm “Daniel” has been sweeping across Greece since Tuesday.

Disaster has been incalculable in many areas that were at the center of the heavy rainfall, with the problem being more intense in Thessaly and the neighboring areas. The Fire Department has received 2,421 calls, while in some cases even boats were used to transfer residents.

Extensive damage was recorded on Tuesday in the power, water and telephone network of many areas hit by the torrential rains.

The Regional Units of Magnesia, Sporades islands, Karditsa, Trikala, as well as the Municipalities of Agia, Killeler, Farsala were all declared in a State of Civil Protection Emergency. Yesterday a message via the emergency number 112 was sent to the residents of the areas of Pieria, Thessaly, Sporades, Evia and Fthiotida.

The Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias noted that the intensity and duration of the phenomenon was “unprecedented.”

The situation in many areas of the country was dramatic. More specifically, in Volos and the surrounding areas, the disasters were incalculable, while approximately 200,000 people were left without electricity. In southern Pelion there was no access due to the large extent of the destruction in the road network, while in eastern Pelion streams overflowed. In the island of Skiathos, the situation was also extremely difficult, since the island was left without electricity, water and telephone, at a time when it was full of tourists.

Severe weather conditions were also recorded in Karditsa. Due to the adverse weather conditions, the residents of Ampelonas were evacuated, while a message was sent to evacuate Phyllos, Psathochora and Metamorfosi.

In Athens streets flooded on Wednesday and there were problems even in central parts of the road network, while traffic was temporarily suspended in metro stations in the city center. Torrential rains also hit many other areas of the country, causing traffic disruptions on national roads (among others in Fthiotida and northern Evia).

Finally, it should be noted that heavy rains and storms are forecast until Thursday noon in Thessaly, the Sporades islands, northern Evia and the prefectures of Fthiotida and Boeotia.