87th TIF: 1,500 exhibitors, 18 international participations, honored country Bulgaria

The 87th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) will be held from September 9 to September 17 with Bulgaria as an honored country and the participation of 1,500 exhibitors, 382 small and medium sized enterprises, 49 chambers and nine special events.

The latest developments in several sectors will be presented, including Entrepreneurship, Akademia, Greece of the Regions, Circular Economy, Gastronomy-Nutrition, Digital Greece Start ups, Public Organizations, Cosmos-International Participations and Furniture-Home Equipment.

The international participations of this year’s event are 18 together with the honored country, Bulgaria. In fact, South Korea, Moldova and Thailand are participating for the first time, while the remaining countries are Cyprus, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, Uruguay, Ukraine, Armenia, Iran, Italy, Poland, France, Serbia, India and Nepal.

Τhe honoured country

The Bulgarian participation counts 60 companies from sectors such as energy, circular economy, industry, innovation-technology, food, transport-logistics, cosmetics, tourism, primary sector, packaging and services at pavilion 13, covering 2,600 sq.m.

The Bulgarian presence will be accompanied by a number of parallel events, with a focus on culture, but also on Greek-Bulgarian economic relations.

Visitors to the Bulgarian pavilion will have the opportunity to watch the presentation of the Supercomputer, a world-class petascale computer, while at the same time, presentations and demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies in pharmaceuticals, robotics and virtual reality are planned, as well as educational activities for the new STEM learning methods.

There are many events in Bulgaria and in the field of culture with music, theater and dance performances.