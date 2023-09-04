Greece among the countries with the highest cost of milk, cheese, eggs

Greece ranks first among the 27 EU countries with the highest prices in the food category, especially in milk, cheese, and eggs, according to a survey by the Competition Commission. The prices of other foodstuffs are also at high general levels.

The Purchasing Power Parity Index in the EU27 in Greece is below the European average, but the food category – milk – cheese – eggs, the index is above the European average. Specifically, in the category milk – cheese – eggs the index in Greece is the highest.

The absolute prices for fresh cow’s milk are also at high levels.

Based on June 2023 data for low-fat fresh milk, it appears that Greece, with a lower price of 1.12 euros per liter, is the third most expensive country after Estonia (1.39 euros) and Sweden (1.21 euros).