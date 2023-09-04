Mitsotakis in Cyprus for Trilateral Summit Greece, Cyprus, and Israel

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Cyprus on Monday to participate in Greece, Cyprus, and Israel’s Trilateral Summit to be held in Nicosia.

At 10:00 Mitsotakis will meet in private with the President of Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides.

At 10:35 he will meet in private with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu followed by broad talks by the two countries’ delegations.

After the conclusion of the Summit the three country leaders will make statements to the press.

It is the first Tripartite Summit since December 2021, but also the first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a realignment of the EU’s energy priorities.

According to sources, security, defense, energy, civil protection, climate crisis and tourism will be on the agenda of the discussions of the three leaders in their first meeting after their electoral victory.

The prime minister, according to the same sources, is expected to highlight the added value of the tripartite scheme and the synergies that work for the benefit of stability and security in the region, while it can create an energy corridor from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe. This includes the EuroAsia Interconnector electrical interconnection project, which will connect Israel’s electricity markets with Europe.

The 3+1 cooperation scheme (Greece-Cyprus-Israel + USA) will also be discussed.