Greek Merchant Fleet slightly down in June 2023

Konstantinos Tsakalidis / SOOC

The Greek Merchant Fleet decreased by 0.8% in June 2023 compared with June 2022, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

A decrease of 0.2% was recorded in June 2022 compared with June 2021.  The gross tonnage of the Greek Merchant Fleet, for vessels of 100 GRT and over, recorded a decrease of 4.0% in June 2023 compared with June 2022. A decrease of 2.2% was recorded in June 2022 compared with June 2021.

In June 2023, the commercial fleet numbered 1,820 ships, including 763 passenger ships, 423 tankers, 362 trucks and 272 other categories.

