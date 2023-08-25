Sakellaropoulou: Excellent level of relations with India

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou met with visiting Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

It is noted that it is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister after 40 years and according to government sources, it signals the will of both sides to restart and expand relations between them and consolidate economic cooperation at the highest level.

Sakellaropoulou expressed her pleasure for the excellent level of bilateral relations.

She also congratulated the Indian premier on Chandrayaan-3 rover’s successful moon landing.

She also briefed him on the recent wildfires in Greece noting again the need for collective effort to contain the repercussions of the climate crisis.

On his part, Modi thanked Sakellaropoulou for the hospitality and expressed his grief for the wildfires while expressing his condolences to the families of the victims.

Referring to the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing, he noted that this success will benefit all the scientific community.

He also referred to India’s human-centred approach against the climate crisis in cooperation with the international community and the United Nations.

The Indian Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the excellent level of bilateral relations and his desire for continued cooperation, both bilaterally and internationally.

At a special ceremony at the Presidential Mansion, Sakellaropoulou decorated the Prime Minister of India with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour.