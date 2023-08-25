Mitsotakis meets Modi: Significant possibilities of bilateral trade

“We have the great pleasure of deepening our strategic relationship, Greece is closer to India,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during the joint statements with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

“Our relations have improved significantly over the last years, there are many more things that we can do, in the sectors of the economy, defense, tourism, culture, and climate change,” he added.

Mitsotakis thanked Modi for his support to Greece in the devastating fires.

“The first goal is to double bilateral trade with India in the next four years,” the Greek Prime Minister said, focusing on economic cooperation and investments on both sides.

He also spoke about the strong presence of the Indian community in Greece.

“Our country is India’s gateway to Europe, and this will open opportunities for rapprochement. India has made significant progress. Congratulations on conquering the south pole of the moon by your spacecraft. And Greece, which will soon regain investment grade status, is a bridge of cooperation between three continents.”

On his part, Narendra Modi expressed his support in our country for the devastating fires: “I would like to express my condolences for the loss of human lives from the fires in Greece,” he underlined at the beginning of his statements.

“We have friendly ties with Greece”, he stated adding that “we are strengthening the defense industries of Greece and India”, explaining the cooperation framework of the two countries.

As he said, “there are important possibilities of bilateral trade”. “Greece supports India’s trade agreements. […] I am grateful to the Greek Prime Minister for encouraging India’s presidency of the G20.”

“We have common values with Greece and this is the basis for our common trade relationship.”

Modi was earlier received by the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.