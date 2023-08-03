Staikouras: Realistic plan for sustainable and smart transport

“The government’s goal is to establish a realistic plan for sustainable and smart transport, for the benefit of citizens and workers,” Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Christos Staikouras, stressed following the conclusion of the first round of contacts with the representatives of the country’s transport sector.

As Staikouras pointed out, “the improvement of the citizen’s daily life is at the core of our priorities. A lot of work has been done, but more remains to be done. For the critical transport sector, close cooperation with all the involved parties is required. From the first moment we took office, as the political leadership of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, we made on-site visits, worked closely with the whole sector and outlined the needs and challenges, which have a direct impact both on the quality of life of our fellow citizens and in the orderly operation of transport.”