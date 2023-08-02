Skrekas: Deepening of Greece-Cyprus cooperation with focus on investments

Development Minister, Kostas Skrekas, and the Cyprus President of the House of Representatives, Annita Dimitriou confirmed the will of Athens and Nicosia to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation, which will have significant benefits for both countries.

Analyzing the strategic priorities of the Ministry of Development, Skrekas underlined that “making use of the work achieved over the first four years of governance, the main priority of the government in the second four-year term is to enhance Greece’s development by creating conditions of prosperity for all citizens.”

The discussion focused on the exchange of good practices and the further promotion of cooperation and investment in key sectors of the economy, such as energy, tourism and industry with an emphasis on food and agricultural products.