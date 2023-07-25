Logo Image

Greece unveils new aid scheme to combat high energy cost

English

Greece unveils new aid scheme to combat high energy cost

The Ministry of Environment and Energy announced on Tuesday that it would continue to support electricity consumers in August with a total amount of 19 million euros.

More specifically, the subsidies for electricity in household tariffs and for all main and non-main residence services, without income criteria and regardless of provider, are as follows in August:

For monthly consumption up to 500kWh, the subsidy will be 10 Euro/MWh. This category covers 90% of households in Greece.

People with a monthly consumption of more than 500 kWh are entitled to the same support, provided that they reduce their average daily energy consumption by 15% compared to last year.

Households that are included in the ‘social tariff programme’ are entitled to an economic aid of 50 Euro/MWh.

Farmers, regardless of supply power and voltage level, are entitled to an economic aid of 10 Euro/MWh.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube