Greek maritime technology companies attracting investors

Greek maritime technology companies are a pole of attraction for investors, as a few months after the acquisition of MarineTraffic, another company with a noteworthy project, DeepSea Technologies, announced a major cooperation agreement.

The Tokyo-listed Nabtesco Corporation acquired 100% of the shares of R.K. DeepSea Technologies Ltd., 100% parent company of DeepSea Technologies, which was founded by Roberto Kousta and Konstantinos Kyriakopoulos and provides artificial intelligence solutions to the shipping industry. The price of the transaction was not disclosed.

The Greek company will remain a separate entity, with its headquarters in Athens, and will continue to operate as a specialized artificial intelligence research and development center for the Nabtesco group. The CEO Dr. Kyriakopoulos as well as the president and head of development, Koustas, will keep the management of DeepSea. The Greek company will also keep its team and independent commercial identity. Its labor force consists of more than 70 specialized engineers in the fields of artificial intelligence and software development.

Based on the agreement, DeepSea will cooperate with Nabtesco Marine Control Systems Company in developing the platforms and tools needed to achieve the goal of scalable semi-autonomous shipping. It will also pursue AI-focused research and development covering the entire scope of Nabtesco’s activity, which extends beyond maritime, including wind turbines, rail and aviation automation and industrial robotics.