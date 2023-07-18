Attiki Odos: Bids evaluation process begins; contract award to be announced in the fall

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) will proceed with the evaluation of the offers of the six schemes that submitted bids in the tender for the concession of Attiki Odos, and the announcement of the contractor is expected to be made in the fall.

Expectations for the price offered are high, with the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) aspiring to receive the largest revenue it has ever achieved from privatisations. Estimates – which of course remain to be verified – speak of a price that will exceed 2 billion euros.

The HRADF has decided to implement the process of improved offers. It will ask the financial operators whose offer deviates by 5% from the highest, to submit an improved offer and thus there will essentially be a second round of offers.

More specifically, according to the official announcement of HRADF, offers were submitted by the following investment schemes:

1. Abertis Infraestructuras: A Spanish company which manages approximately 8,000 km of motorways in 15 countries in Europe, America and Asia.

2. GEK Terna: The largest construction group in the country. It has the largest portfolio of concessions, especially after the addition of the Egnatia Road contract.

3. Consortium Brisa – Auto Estradas de Portugal – Rubicone MIDCO, B.V. – Intrakat: As the largest motorway operator in Portugal, the Brisa company cooperates with Intrakat, which recently increased its stake in the joint venture to 49% against the 30% stipulated in the original agreement.

4. Macquarie Asset Management Motorway Holdings – Fincop Infrastructure joint venture: The Australian Macquarie company is one of the strongest asset management companies, with direct investments in dozens of countries, while Fincop Infrastructure is a company of the Kopelouzos group.

5. VINCI Highways – VINCI Concessions – Mytilineos S.A. joint venture – Mobility Partner: The Mytilineos Group cooperates with the French VINCI, which has participated several times in concession projects in Greece.

6. Aktor Concessions – Avax – Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments joint venture: Aktor Concessions (Ellaktor group) in a joint venture with Avax have built and currently operate Attiki Odos. Their current contract expires in October 2024. For the re-concession of the urban highway they are working with the French company Meridiam, an asset manager with a presence in several countries.